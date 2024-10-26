Saturday, October 26, 2024
     
Tourist captures rare video of sloth bear visiting ancient temple in Ranthambore | Watch

A tourist who recently visited Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan shared a rare video of a sloth bear on his Instagram handle, capturing the attention of various internet users. Read more about it here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 26, 2024 17:04 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tourist captures rare video of a sloth bear visiting an ancient temple

A video of a sloth bear visiting an ancient temple is making rounds on the internet, winning the hearts of millions of users. 

Recently, a tourist, Mukesh Bhardwaj, visited the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan and witnessed this 'rare and magical' moment during his safari visit. He recorded the scenario in a video that was shared online by the Instagram account of Ranthambore National Park.

Sharing his eye-witnessed moment last week in Ranthambore, he stated that he was lucky enough to spot the bear during the safari tour. The bear attempted to open the iron gate of the temple as seen in the video.

The caption reads, ''An incredible evening in Zone 10 of Ranthambore! During today's safari, I was lucky enough to witness a rare and magical moment – a Sloth Bear visiting an ancient temple. The sight of this elusive creature in such a serene setting was unforgettable. Nature never ceases to amaze!''

About the National Park of Ranthambore 

Located in the Sawai Madhopur region of southeast Rajasthan, Ranthambore National Park is one of the largest and most well-known national parks in Northern India. Jaipur is almost 130 kilometres away from the park. The park is known for its rich wildlife and historical significance. The ancient temples in the park are a testament to its glorious past. Numerous wildlife photographers and enthusiasts have taken notice of this popular wildlife tourist destination.

