Unconventional tombstone engraving goes viral with peanut butter cookie recipe

Trending News: Famous writer Stephen King recently sparked a funny conversation about peanut butter. In response, someone shared a picture of a tombstone with an unusual engraving. But instead of a sweet message or a beautiful painting, the tombstone had a recipe for peanut butter cookies! Yes, you heard that right. Somebody decided to forever express their love for these delicious treats on their tombstone. Stephen King's original tweet said, "Peanut butter and bacon sandwiches are GLUTEN and CHOLESTEROL free!" But in the replies, a user named @SoloFlow786 wrote, "There is a peanut butter cookie recipe on the back of this grave." This tweet quickly became popular on Twitter and caught the attention of many users.

The discussion reminded one person of a TikToker who only makes recipes she finds on tombstones. They mentioned, "Someone on TikTok only makes recipes that she finds on gravestones." However, not everyone was impressed with the recipe on the tombstone. Another user commented, "It doesn't make sense and it's not easy to follow." The long list of ingredients mentioned on the tombstone didn't sit well with some users. One person said, "There are too many unnecessary ingredients. My peanut butter cookie recipe only has 3 ingredients: peanut butter, egg, and sugar." Someone even shared the recipe they would want engraved on their own tombstone, jokingly saying, "Mine would be a salsa recipe I stole from a friend. She'll be mad if I die first. Haha!"

The viral post even inspired someone to save the picture and bake something new for Christmas. They expressed their gratitude with a tweet saying, "Saved the pic to bake something new for Xmas, thank you." If this viral image has made you crave some peanut butter cookies, don't worry. We've got you covered. Our recipe for peanut butter cookies is made with peanut butter, oats, and banana, and it's packed with fiber and mouthwatering flavor. For the full recipe, click here. And if you want to impress the food gods, add some hazelnut flavor to your regular peanut butter cookies. Click here for our Hazelnut Peanut Butter Cookies recipe.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time we've come across stories about recipes mentioned on tombstones and epitaphs. The Washington Post reported last year about a woman who bakes recipes found on people's graves as a way to pay tribute to them and honor their memory.

