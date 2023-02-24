Viral video: Toddler makes egg sandwich like a pro chef, netizens super impressed. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THEFIGEN_ Toddler makes egg sandwich like a pro chef

Trending News: Growing up in an Indian household, one is familiar with how mothers often complain about their children not helping enough in the kitchen. While it can be hard to please desi moms, a video of a toddler chef making an egg sandwich is likely to impress them.

The clip was shared on Twitter by the page ‘Figen’ with the following caption: "Sweet baby chef". The video shows a toddler sitting in front of a hot plate, roasting a piece of bread. The toddler then breaks an egg and makes a sunny side up before assembling it on a lettuce leaf inside the roasted bread.

The adorable video has garnered over 902k views, 14k likes and elicited numerous reactions. While many were impressed by the toddler's skills, a large section of Twitter users expressed concern over the safety of the child. Some felt that the child should be supervised by an adult while doing such activities.

Watch the viral video of toddler making egg sandwich like a pro chef:

"This is such a cute little guy. I hope he has a chance at a really good life," a user commented. "I give this chef 10/10," another user added. "This makes me sad. I’m sure there’s people who care about him but why is this sweet baby handling fire, oil and a clearly hot plate. No doubt he’s self reliant but why does he have to be," a third user wrote.

