Toddler cries inconsolably on flight, Baby Shark and co-passengers come to rescue | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ PARIKSHITBALOCHI baby cries on a flight while man carries him in the arms

Highlights Flight passengers sing Baby Shark song to calm down crying baby in viral video

Baby Shark Dance is a viral song on the internet which is kids' favourite

Baby Shark Dance song has record-setting 10 billion plus views on YouTube

The South Korean song Baby Shark has become a rage among children and even adults. Its catchy beats and lyrics are hard to ignore. The viral song is back in news for reasons too adorable. On a recent flight, when a baby was crying inconsolably, the co-passengers started singing baby Shark in an attempt to calm him down. This clip that is fast going viral on the internet may bring a smile to your face.

In the video, a baby is seen in the arms of a man. He seems stressed and is crying inconsolably even though the man makes every effort to calm him down. You may have come across such a situation in your life when a baby could not hold back its tears. However, instead of getting frustrated over this, the co-passengers sing Baby Shark in unison so that the bay gets distracted and calms down. The video is winning the hearts of the netizens and maybe the cutest thing you come across on the internet today.

The Baby Shark song, which was first released in June 2016 as part of the Korean band Pinkfong's song series for children, has become a global phenomenon with its catchy tune and addictive lyrics, "Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo."

The song set a new Guinness World Records title as the most-viewed video on YouTube by garnering 7 billion views in November 2020 and has since stayed on the throne for 15 consecutive months. It even made it to global music charts, ranking No 32 on Billboard's Hot 100 and No 6 on the British Official Charts in 2019.

Pinkfong said 10 billion is a huge number that surpasses the world's population of 7.8 billion announced by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). By a simple calculation, the number of views could show that all people living on the planet have seen the video at least once, the group added.

(With IANS inputs)