Toddler's mistake turns gender reveal party into epic fail. Hilarious viral video

Trending News: Have you ever been so excited about something that you just can’t wait to do it? Well, that’s exactly what happened to a family from Virginia, US during their gender reveal party. However, things didn’t go quite as planned when their 4-year-old daughter accidentally snipped the balloon’s string instead of popping the balloon, leading to a hilarious viral video that has been viewed almost 30 million times on TikTok. Candice Pope Ross and her husband wanted their daughter Finely to be a part of their special moment, so they gave her the important job of popping the black helium-filled balloon that held the coloured confetti revealing the gender of their upcoming baby.

The video shows the little girl counting down and then confidently snipping the balloon from the cord, to the shock of her parents and the other people present. Ross can be heard shouting “No Finely!” while another person off-camera yells “Oh my god!” Both the child and her father can be heard laughing off-camera, but Finely's laughter quickly turned to tears thinking she had just sent her sibling away. Her parents quickly reassured her that all hope was not lost and they were still going to find out the gender of the baby.

Although the gender wasn't revealed in the video, it didn't stop people from enjoying the hilarious mishap. Many TikTok users found the incident funny, with one user saying, "It’s not the gender reveal you wanted, but it’s the one everyone deserves." Others joked about the expensive balloon, with one person commenting, "You know that balloon was expensive as hell too." Some users even defended the little girl, stating that the parents should have known better than to give a toddler scissors.

