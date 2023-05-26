Tipu Sultan's bedchamber sword sold for 14 million pounds at London auction

Follow us on Image Source : (PTI PHOTO) Tipu Sultan's sword sold for 14 million pounds

Trending News: Tipu Sultan, the ruler of Mysuru in the 18th century, was a renowned figure known for his courage and ferocious defense of his kingdom. Recently, his bed chamber sword captured the attention of the world as it was sold for a staggering price of 14 million pounds ($17.4 million or Rs 140 crore) at an auction held in London. The auction house, Bonhams, expressed astonishment at the price, which was seven times higher than the initial estimate. This sword holds great significance as it is considered the most important weapon associated with Tipu Sultan, carrying a proven personal connection to the ruler.

The Importance of the Sword:

According to Bonhams, the sword's exceptional historical value is attributed to its close personal association with Tipu Sultan, its impeccable provenance that can be traced back to the day it was captured, and the outstanding craftsmanship involved in its manufacture. Oliver White, the Head of Islamic and Indian Art at Bonhams and the auctioneer, described the sword as the "greatest of all the weapons linked to Tipu Sultan still in private hands." Its uniqueness and desirability made it a highly sought-after item among bidders.

Discovery and Contest:

The sword was discovered in the private quarters of Tipu Sultan's palace, adding to its mystique and historical allure. During the auction, the sword attracted intense competition between two bidders participating via telephone and one bidder present in the room. Nima Sagharchi, the group head of Islamic and Indian Art at Bonhams, expressed delight with the final result, acknowledging the sword's extraordinary history, astonishing provenance, and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Tipu Sultan's Legacy:

Tipu Sultan earned the nickname "Tiger of Mysore" due to his fearless and fierce defense of his kingdom. He is celebrated for his innovative use of rocket artillery during wars and for transforming Mysore into India's most dynamic economy, as stated on Bonhams' website. Tragically, after his demise, his sword was presented to British Major General David Baird as a symbol of Tipu Sultan's courage.

