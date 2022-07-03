After Tina Dabi, ex-husband IAS officer Athar Amir gets engaged to Dr Mehreen Qazi; netizens pour in wishes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MEHREENQAZI/TINADABI After Tina Dabi, ex-husband IAS officer Athar Amir gets engaged with Dr Mehreen Qazi; netizens pour in wishes

Tina Dabi and Athar Amir Khan, the former IAS couple captured everyone's attention when they announced their wedding and later divorce. Well, now the two of them seem to have moved on in life. In the month of April this year, Tina got married again to IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony in Jaipur. And now it seems that the wedding bells are ringing for Amir as well! Going by this Instagram handle, it is clear that Athar Amir, who is currently posted in Srinagar has got engaged to Dr Mehreen Qazi, the IAS officer. He announced the good news through a social media post with Mehreen-- which happened to be picture along with the hashtag #engagement. Not only this but even his fiance shared a photo with him with a sweet caption.

The charming pictures showed the two of them madly in love posing for the camera. On one hand, where Amir was seen wearing an off-white kurta-pyjama with a yellow Nehru jacket, Mehreen, on the other, wore a full-length white coloured dress.

also read: IAS couple Tina Dabi, Pradeep Gawande weds in 'presence' of BR Ambedkar, see viral pics

She wrote in the caption, "#engaged #MEHAR," while Amir posted, "#engagement."

Have a look:

As soon as the netizens came to know about the same, they started pouring in their reactions over social media:

Coming back to Amir and Tina, they two were toppers who met in Mussorie during their training. After their training got over, they got married on April 7, 2018. Their inter-religious wedding grabbed a lot of limelight and was attended by a number of political leaders.

Tina Dabi had topped the 2015 UPSC exam, while Athar stood second. However, their union did not last long as the two filed for their divorce in November 2020 which was later granted in August 2021.

also read: Who is Dr. Pradeep Gawande, IAS topper Tina Dabi's would-be husband?

Athar and Tina earlier had their posting in the same city -- Rajasthan's Bhilwara. Later, Tina was posted to Sri Ganganagar as Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad while Athar was posted to Jaipur as the CEO of Zila Parishad. Now, Athar is currently the municipal commissioner in Srinagar.