  4. Tina Dabi's ex-husband IAS officer Athar Amir gets engaged; know who is his fiancé Mehreen Qazi

Tina Dabi's ex-husband IAS officer Athar Amir gets engaged; know who is his fiancé Mehreen Qazi

Athar Amir is presently posted in Srinagar as the municipal commissioner. He married Tina Dabi on April 7, 2018. Here's everything you need to know about his fiance Mehreen Qazi.

Prerna Yadav Written By: Prerna Yadav New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2022 21:16 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MEHREEN QAZI

Tina Dabi's ex-husband IAS officer Athar Amir has found love once again in Dr Mehreen Qazi. On June 2, 2022, Athar Amir exchanged rings with his ladylove. The second topper of the 2015 UPSC batch took to his Instagram handle and posted a beautiful picture with his fiance from their engagement ceremony. This comes months after Dabi married IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in April this year, in a private ceremony in Jaipur. 

Who is Athar's fiance Mehreen Qazi?

Mehreen Qazi is a doctor by profession. Just like Athar, she also hails from Kashmir. According to reports, Mehreen has an MD in medicine. She did her study in medicine in the UK and Germany. Mehreen is reportedly working as Scientific Officer at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Delhi. 

She is not just a successful doctor but is also popular on Instagram with 268K followers. She also models for brands and extensively promotes brands by women. She regularly shares her videos and pictures on the photo-sharing app.  

Check out some of her most loved posts below:

About Athar Amir

Athar is presently posted in Srinagar as the municipal commissioner. He had married Tina Dabi on April 7, 2018. Athar and her first wife Tina Dabi got separated through a mutual divorce last year after being in marriage for two years.

Also read: After Tina Dabi, ex-husband IAS officer Athar Amir gets engaged to Dr Mehreen Qazi; netizens pour in wishes

About Tina Dabi

Tina Dabi is presently Joint Secretary in the Finance Department. Her husband Pradeep Gawande is the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Rajasthan.

