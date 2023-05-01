Tigress and cubs narrowly avoid speeding car, IFS officer shares viral video. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tigress and cubs narrowly avoid speeding car

Trending News: The reckless speeding of vehicles on roads running through jungles has resulted in many wild animals losing their lives. The lack of control over speed and negligence of drivers pose a serious threat to the animals inhabiting the area. In an effort to educate people about the need for caution while driving through wildlife habitats, IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video that went viral on social media.

The video depicted a tigress crossing the Panna-Katni road in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, with her cubs following her. A sudden flash of car headlights caused the cubs to run quickly to the other side of the road. Although the family of tigers crossed the road safely, such incidents could have ended up differently, and Nanda reminded people to be more considerate of the animals' natural habitats.

The video has garnered over 21k views, 1,200 likes and sparked many reactions, with people expressing concern about the frequency of cars on such roads. "Yes what is the rush? God gave you an opportunity to pass through a scenic route, sovour the moment and enjoy it. And the bonus is added safety," a user commented.

Watch the viral video of Tiger family crossing jungle road at night here:

Many animals are hit by fast-moving vehicles on jungle roads, especially at night. It is important for humans to be more mindful and respectful of wildlife and their natural habitats. Twitter users made suggestions on how to reduce the number of accidents involving animals on roads through forests, including the use of speed breakers at known animal passing areas and underpasses. There were also calls for signboards warning drivers of the presence of wild animals.

