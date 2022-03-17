Heropanti 2 Trailer: Fans flood social media with memes, label Tiger's film as 'cheap copy', 'cringe-fest'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Heropanti 2 trailer starring Tiger Shroff has released

The trailer of Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has triggered fans to create memes. The upcoming movie's first footage introduces us to Babloo Ranawat, played by Tiger, and cybercrime expert Laila, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the clip, it is evident that Babloo will try his best to bring down Laila and his goons while the latter will try to outsmart each move that goes against him.

Tara plays the role of Inaaya in Heropanti 2. There are glimpses of her in the trailer but a lot of it sets the tone for action sequences, Tiger flaunting his chiseled body and being the one-man army that he has played previously in films. Many criticised the gravity-defying stunt scenes and the clear reference to a Harry Potter scene. Memes started to flood social media after the release of Heropanti 2 trailer. Earlier, comparisons were made between Heropanti 2 poster and John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves.

The sequel to Tiger's debut Heropanti (2014), the film has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action. Written by Rajat Arora with music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie promises audiences a dose of action, thrill, romance and entertainment, all set to release in theatres this Eid, on April 29, 2022. In cinema halls, it will clash with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34.