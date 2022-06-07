VIRAL VIDEO: Fans spot Tiger Shroff’s ‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya’ in Stranger Things S4, check it out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/POSTHAWKINS Dustin and Steve in a scene from Stranger Things S4

VIRAL VIDEO: 'Choti Bacchi Ho Kya' is a new slang that is raging high these days. The dialogue, first introduced in the 2014 release, 'Heropanti' by Tiger Shroff went viral around the release of its sequel 'Heropanti 2'. It sort of created a whole new trend on the internet. From famous international cricketers to the common people several are recreating the dialogue in their own ways. While it has been heavily picked up by the netizens, it has now caught the attention of the American science fiction horror drama television series 'Stranger Things S4'. A viral video from the Hindi dubbed version of the series took up the famous dialogue to be used in one of the scenes by a lead character.

The scene has Stranger Things' Dustin and Steve on a staircase in a dusty house. As Dustin holds a tourch in his hand, Steve asks him a question. In response Dustin says the partciular dialouge in the Hindi dub version. Have a look at the glimpse of the viral video:

For the unversed, the first seven episodes of Stranger Things season 4 dropped last month on Netflix. The final two episodes will be released on July 1 as Volume 2. It had previously been announced that the fourth season will air in two parts.

The series is set in 1980s Indiana and the show tells the story of Eleven (Milli Bobby Brown) and her friends in Hawkins and their adventures and mishaps in the town. Things have not been easy for Eleven since Stranger Things season 1. She and her friends know about her superpowers but that has only made things difficult for them, especially given the happenings in the Upside Down.

