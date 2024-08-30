'This is animal abuse': A video of women performing yoga with ball python sparks outrage on internet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INTERNET A video of women performing yoga with a ball python upsets the internet.

In recent years, the practice of yoga has gained immense popularity among people from all walks of life. Its calming and meditative nature has attracted individuals seeking to improve their physical and mental well-being. However, a recent video that has gone viral on the internet has sparked outrage and disbelief among animal lovers and yoga enthusiasts alike.

The video in question shows women performing yoga poses with a ball python wrapped around their bodies. While the women seem to be enjoying themselves and promoting the benefits of yoga, many viewers were quick to condemn the video as animal abuse.

Content creator Jen Zhang posted the video on Instagram and wrote, "The ONLY place with SNAKE YOGA. What an insanely unique experience."

Zhang adds in the video that upon arriving at the yoga centre, visitors are asked to select a stone to take home as a memento. Each type of stone is represented by the eight ball pythons in the centre. After being chosen, a person can take a snake out of its cage and begin a yoga pose.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was quick to cause an uproar among animal rights activists. People were outraged at the sight of the snake being used as a prop for a yoga routine. Many argued that the snake was being exploited and forced to participate in an activity it did not consent to.

One user wrote, "This is animal abuse and absolutely disturbing that people don't realize that. Yikes y'all, while another one wrote, "The animal abuse for clout is actually disgusting."

ALSO READ: Man attacked by 12-foot snake while using toilet, leaves scene covered in blood | WATCH