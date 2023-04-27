Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS This Internet artist recreates Shehnaaz Gill's accent in hilarious video| WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill is a popular chat show host who recently debuted in Bollywood in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On her show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill, she has interviewed celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. A social media star and mimicry artist has now released a video of herself mimicking Shehnaaz Gill's 'cute' accent. While some people on social media praised her impersonation, Shehnaaz Gill followers believe she was insulting the actor.

Dharna, an Instagram influencer is shown in the film reenacting scenes from the TV star's chat programme Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill, in which she engages in honest dialogues with her guests, the majority of whom are movie stars.

While Shehnaaz Gill's answer is awaited, some on the Internet believed the video was rather appropriate. Yashraj Mukhate, a YouTuber, said, "HAHAHAHAHA." Yashraj Mukhate previously released music in which he gave a twist to Shehnaaz Gill, saying, "Such a boring day." Such dull people." Previously, he took Shehnaaz's "Twada Kutta Tommy" expression and turned it into a catchy melody that went extremely popular.

Fans flooded the comment section, An Instagram user commented, "Too good yaar." A second comment was made. "More Shehnaaz than Shehnaaz herself." "Absolutely the same kiya ji aapne," says another Instagram user. "Your hand movements are so on point, yaar," said another. "OMG you killed this," read another reply. "This is outstanding," said another.

Shehnaaz, who competed on Bigg Boss 13, made her Bollywood debut with the April 21 release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The action picture also stars Bhumika Chawla, Pooja Hegde, and Raghav Juyal, in addition to Salman Khan.

