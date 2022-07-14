'The Touch of Ami' ring in Kerala enters the Guinness World Record for thousands and thousands of...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RITHU_666 'The Touch of Ami' ring

How many diamonds one can expect in a ring? Five or ten, probably twenty? But 'The Touch of Ami ring', manufactured in Kerala's Malappuram district has thousands and thousands of diamonds. SWA Diamonds, one of India's leading ornament manufacturing companies, has won the Guinness World Record for the title, 'the most number of diamonds set in one ring'. The ring has won several prestigious awards, including the Guinness World Records and Asian Book of Records.

Ms Rijisha TV, a post graduate in lifestyle accessory design from the National Institute of Design, has designed the ring. It took her 90 days to put thousands of diamonds on the ring. The model of the ring has been inspired by the pink oyster mushroom which stands for eternity and it sparkles with 24,679 diamonds on it. Named 'The Touch of Ami', this ring has made a previous record of a ring with 12,638 diamonds become yesterday's story.

SWA officials are immensely proud of the fact that this feat was achieved in Kerala, a place with a sizeable number of diamond and gold consumers, but with very less jewellery manufacturing units. It is indeed a great achievement that this award-winning jewel has come from this state and has won this prestigious title over countries like Belgium which dominate the diamond industry worldwide. ALSO READ: What happened to a Brazilian influencer who held too many farts will SHOCK you!

"It is our privilege and honor that this ring was made in India and also the owner of the ring is an Indian. 'The Touch of Ami' also marks the triumph of entrepreneurship in the diamond sector of our state,' says Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, MD of SWA Diamonds.

Also, the company said the achievement would help attract more investment to the high-growth diamond ornament industry. ALSO READ: Elon Musk again pokes fun at Twitter with 'poop' emoji amid legal showdown