'That's rare for street food': Viral video of street vendor selling rose pakoda garners netizen's reactions

Street vendors are a familiar sight in many cities across the world. They are an integral part of the local culture, offering delicious and affordable snacks to passersby. However, in recent times, one street vendor's story has captured the hearts of netizens, showcasing the resilience and determination of these hardworking individuals.

A video of a street vendor selling rose pakodas in India recently went viral on social media, garnering thousands of reactions and shares.

The video struck a chord with viewers, who were amazed at the vendor's positive attitude despite facing numerous challenges. Many netizens expressed their admiration for his tasty rose pakodas while others showcased concern.

The popular video, which was posted on Instagram by Omniviam Media's Blessed Indian Foodie page (@blessedindianfoodie), shows a street food vendor preparing rose pakodas, a unique delicacy. The video was uploaded in July and has received over 61 million views, yet the stall's location is still unknown.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The rose pakodas are prepared in a way that is as unusual as they sound. First, the fresh roses' lengthy stems and sepals are trimmed by the merchant. Next, he makes a batter using water, gram flour, and a mixture of dried spices. After gently dipping each rose into the batter, they are deep-fried until crispy and golden. The finished dish is served hot and has an unexpected floral touch while yet resembling any other fried snack.

One Instagram user wrote, "At least the vendor seems to be maintaining hygiene. That's rare for street food," while another one wrote, "I can't believe people are actually eating this. Do they know how harmful these chemicals are? This isn't just a weird snack; it's dangerous."

