Thane: Senior citizen brutally beaten after objecting to auto driver spitting on road | Watch viral video

New Delhi:

A confrontation over public spitting in Maharashtra's Thane has snowballed into a major controversy after an elderly man was allegedly assaulted so severely that he suffered a fractured leg. The incident gained widespread attention after a video of the altercation circulated online, drawing sharp reactions from residents and political leaders alike.

The case has since reached the office of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has directed police to consider an attempt to murder charge against the accused auto driver. The incident reportedly took place near Jupiter Hospital in Thane West on Tuesday evening.

Senior citizen injured after roadside confrontation

According to information available so far, the altercation began when an elderly man objected to a auto driver allegedly gargling water and repeatedly spitting on a public road.

The senior citizen was accompanied by his wife at the time. Reports suggest he requested the driver not to spit in public places, leading to an argument that quickly escalated.

The victim has been identified as Saroj Dastur, believed to be around 75 to 76 years old. His wife, Radhika S Dastur, is reportedly between 70 and 72 years old. The couple belong to the Parsi community and live in a housing society near Jupiter Hospital.

Witness accounts and footage that later went viral indicate that the accused, identified as 40-year-old Nishant Shukla, became aggressive during the exchange.

During the confrontation, the driver allegedly assaulted and pushed the elderly man. The situation escalated further when he allegedly picked up a large stone and threw it at the senior citizen.

The attack reportedly left Dastur with a fractured leg and other injuries that required medical treatment.

As the video spread across social media platforms, it triggered widespread outrage and drew attention from local residents as well as political workers.

Video of incident draws widespread anger

The footage prompted strong reactions online, with many expressing disbelief that a senior citizen could allegedly be attacked so brutally after objecting to public spitting.

According to a statement issued by Shinde's office, the accused driver is from outside Maharashtra and allegedly assaulted the elderly man after being confronted over spitting on the road.

The statement described the assault as serious and referred to video footage showing the accused allegedly using a stone during the attack.

Accused brought to police station after search

As public anger grew, workers from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena reportedly began searching for the accused driver.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister's office, local party workers located him and later brought him to Vartak Nagar Police Station.

Among those involved was local Shiv Sena leader Nitesh "Aau" Patole, who serves as the party's Shakhapramukh from Police Line Kharkar Aali.

A statement from Shinde's office claimed the workers had "taught him a lesson" before handing him over to the police.

Eknath Shinde orders attempt to murder charge

After watching the viral video, Shinde personally intervened in the case.

The Deputy Chief Minister contacted Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre and directed police to invoke Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 109, which deals with attempt to murder.

"If a person is brutally assaulted merely for pointing out that someone is littering, it will not be accepted at any cost," Shinde said.

In another statement quoted by his office, he said: "I am seeing the video. He was hit before his wife and both are senior citizens. Is it wrong to ask someone not to spit in open? The driver picked up something like a stone to hit him, he could have died. Make a case of attempt to murder against him. The helpless man has suffered a fractured leg because of him."

Police yet to register case

Despite the accused being brought to the police station and the matter receiving political attention, officials said no formal case had been registered at the time of the latest reports.

According to police, the victim had not yet come forward to file a complaint.

Authorities are currently examining the viral footage and collecting further details related to the incident.

The case has attracted significant attention in Thane, considered a political stronghold of Eknath Shinde, with many residents and political workers demanding strict action against the accused over the alleged assault on the elderly man.

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