Texas school shooting: Netizens pour heartfelt prayers as they mourn the demise of innocent children

Texas school shooting

Texas school shooting: In a sad state of affairs, an 18-year-old gunman has killed 21 people, including 18 children, and rendered several others grievously injured at an elementary school in Texas state. It has come just 10 days after a gunman in body armor killed 10 Black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Texas Governor Greg Abbott identified the killer as Salvador Ramos, a resident of the area where the school was located. The shooter's motive remains unclear. It has been recorded as one of the deadliest school shootings in American history, leaving people worldwide in a state of shock. Netizens have been grieving the loss of innocent lives and pouring their heartfelt condolences to their families through social media posts. They have been demanding the US government take some serious action against the mass killings. Hashtags like 'Enough Is Enough' and 'End Gun Violence' have become top trends on Twitter.

One of the users wrote, "It's too much. This is not normal. We should never allow school shootings to feel "normal." NO shootings should feel "normal." How many times do we need to say #EnoughIsEnough before it's actually #ENOUGH for those with the power to do something about it?"

