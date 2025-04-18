Teachers in Meerut dance while students clean, wash carpets and curtain, goes viral | WATCH A disheartening video of students and teachers has gone viral on social media. In the video, a group of teachers is seen dancing to the 90s track while the students clean the floor, wash the carpets, and clean the drapes. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

A disheartening video of teachers and students went viral on social media. In the viral video, a group of teachers is seen dancing to 90's tracks while students clean the floor and wash carpets and curtains. This disturbing video was shared by a journalist named Gangesh on X. He captioned the video, ''Madam's dance in Meerut.. school teachers are dancing..Krishnapuri case of making children sweep, wash carpets and curtains in a government school...Video viral on social media.

At the beginning of the video, a teacher is seen dancing alone. Soon after, the scene shifts to a group of teachers dancing to the track "Dhol Jageero Da," along with the students. The video then transitions to another scene showing students cleaning instead of attending classes, while the teachers provide them with directions. This footage has sparked an online debate regarding the future of students and the quality of education at Krishnapuri Government School in Meerut.

The video has garnered numerous likes and comments. In the comments section, users express their concerns about the future of the students. One user remarked, "For this, she receives a handful of notes from the government every month!" Another user stated, "This is the reason why parents are not enrolling their children in government schools, and why teachers are not being recruited in these schools. When there are no students in the schools, how will teachers be hired? Just look at the condition of those who have already been recruited."

