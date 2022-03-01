Tanzanian sensation Kili Paul's 'mind-blown' after PM Modi gives shoutout on Mann ki Baat

Follow us on Image Source : PMO Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul, PM Modi

Tanzanian content creator and internet sensation Kili Paul, who gained massive popularity for lip-syncing and grooving to several Bollywood hits, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising him during 'Mann Ki Baat.' His sister Neema Paul, who at times appears in his videos, also got a shoutout from PM. Kili and Neema have created ripples on social media by making videos on several Indian songs, including the country's national anthem on Republic Day.

Thanking PM Modi, Kili Paul shared the screenshots Prime Minister's Office (PMO) handle's tweet and wrote, "I'm so happy for this and thank u Sir @narendramodi. I'm so mind blown to wake up to such beautiful news. This inspired me a million times," he said in an Instagram post. Netizens congratulated the brother-sister duo for the same. A user said "well deserved bro." Another wrote "Feeling so proud of you man."

A post about Kili and Neema Paul was shared by PM Modi with the caption, "Social media is abuzz with the talent of Kili Paul and Neema Paul. Their affection towards Indian culture is clearly visible. Lauded their creativity during #MannKiBaat today."

He also mentioned Paul’s recent visit to the Indian embassy in Tanzania. In a post, the Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Binaya Pradhan, shared photographs from Paul's visit. For the unversed, Kili Paul, was honoured by the High Commission of India in Tanzania.

Paul shot to fame after his lip-sync video on the song "Raatan Lambiyan" from Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer "Shershaah" with sister Neena Paul went viral on social media last year. Since then, he has posted numerous videos where he was lip-syncing to many popular Bollywood songs and that has helped him in amassing.