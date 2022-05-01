Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KILIPAUL Tanzanian sensation Kili Paul allegedly attacked with knife, beaten with sticks

Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul are one of the most-followed social media influencers and are known for their dance and lip-syncing videos. Every now and then, they grab the limelight for one video or the other. Yet again, Kili was in news but not for the right reason. Going by the reports, the Tanzanian sensation was allegedly attacked by five individuals with a knife and was also beaten with sticks. Thankfully, he was able to run away from the fighting scene after striking the people involved. Going by a post that Kili shared on his Instagram story, he got wounded and even got 5 stitches during the unfortunate occurrence. His Instagram story also included a picture of himself showing his injured self.

Along with the same, he wrote in the caption, "I was attacked by 5 people in the movement of defending myself my right-hand toe was injured by a knife and I got 5 stitches and I was beaten by sticks and clubs but thank god I defend myself after beating two people they run away but I was already injured pray for me."

Have a look at the screenshots here:

For those unversed, Kili was honoured by Binaya Pradha, the Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania. Paul took to his Instagram handle and shared photographs from his recent visit to the Indian Embassy's office. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, "I'm so happy being honoured by the HIGH COMMISSIONER OF INDIA IN TANZANIA its a pleasure meeting u Sir and thanks to everyone there for being nice with me and I love u my Indian supporter without u I wouldn't be here more to come JAI HIND."

Paul and his sister Neema have earned a special place among Indian internet users and he has over 2 million followers on Instagram. He shot to fame after his lip-sync video on the song 'Raatan Lambiyan' with sister Neena Paul went viral on social media last year.

Currently, Paul is followed by several celebrities from India including Richa Chadha, Gul Panag, Ayushmann Khurrana, among others.