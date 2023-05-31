Tamil Nadu man takes bath on scooty at traffic signal, THIS happens after video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tamil Nadu takes bath on scooty

Trending News: A 24-year-old man from Tamil Nadu made a daring bet of Rs 10 to bathe on a busy road and aimed to become a viral sensation. He recorded a video of himself bathing at the crowded Panneerselvam Park junction in Erode and shared it on social media. However, his stunt caught the attention of the police, who issued him a fine of Rs 3,500 for breaking traffic regulations.

According to G Jawahar, the district superintendent of police, Farook poured water over himself at the busy junction on Sunday. When bystanders questioned his actions, he claimed that he was trying to cool off in the sweltering heat. He then uploaded the video online, which led to the police taking notice of his behaviour and deciding to penalize him.

The superintendent instructed the traffic police to impose the fine on Farook after being informed about the video. Consequently, on Monday, the young man was fined for his actions.

This incident comes shortly after another viral video surfaced, showing a man and a woman bathing on a motorcycle in the middle of a road in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra. In the video, the woman can be seen pouring water from a bucket on both herself and the man. The footage sparked concerns about such reckless behavior being considered entertainment.

The video's caption expressed disbelief and called for strict action, including the deletion of such content on social media, to discourage others from engaging in similar public nonsense. Thane City Police confirmed that the incident had been reported to the Traffic Control Room in Thane for necessary action.

Read More Trending News