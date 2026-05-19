Woman who quit her stable job after watching Tamasha, now returns to job hunt: 'The economy is brutal'

New Delhi:

Can a film really change the direction of someone’s life? That question is now fuelling debate online after an X user shared the story of a woman who quit her stable corporate career after watching Tamasha to pursue painting full-time, only to return to job hunting two years later when reality hit hard.

The viral post shared by X user Harsh struck a chord with thousands online, with some calling her brave for chasing her passion, while others said the story highlights the harsh financial realities behind creative careers and “following your dreams” in today’s economy.

Woman quits corporate career after watching Tamasha

According to the viral post, the woman had landed a campus placement job and spent six years in the corporate sector before deciding to follow her passion for art. The user wrote that after watching Tamasha, she realised she wanted a more creative life and decided to pursue painting professionally. She later enrolled in an arts diploma course and tried establishing herself as an independent artist through exhibitions and commissioned work. However, despite loving the creative journey, sustaining herself financially became difficult over time. The post said she is now interviewing again in search of stability and income security.

The post concluded with the line: “Follow your passion at your own risk. The economy is brutal.”

Internet divided over passion versus practicality

The story quickly triggered strong reactions online, with many praising the woman’s courage while others pointed to the financial risks of leaving stable careers without long-term backing. One user wrote, “Honestly it takes a lot of courage to walk away from stability and start over in your 30s just to follow something you genuinely love. Most people only dream about doing that.”

(Image Source : X)Woman’s Tamasha-inspired career move goes viral

Another comment argued that the bigger lesson was about romanticising creative careers after watching films. “The takeaway is that she was fascinated by the idea of being an artist after seeing a movie; and then after seeing how diving into art is not for the faint of heart, returned back to corporate life,” the user wrote.

Several people also highlighted the economic realities faced by middle-class professionals trying to pursue passion-led careers. “Following your passion and making it as bread and butter for living is only for people who have financial independence and backing, not for working middle class,” one comment read.

Some users shared success stories too

While many viewed the post as a cautionary tale, others pointed out that creative careers can work when approached gradually and strategically. One X user shared, “I have a friend who created artwork while working a job and later quit once his work was noticed. He is a successful artist with exhibitions in the USA too.”

The discussion has now evolved into a broader conversation about work-life balance, burnout, creative aspirations and whether passion alone is enough to sustain a livelihood in today’s economy.