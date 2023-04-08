Sweet moment of baby elephant holding caretaker's hand makes netizens go aww. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Viral video shows baby elephant holding onto caretaker's hand

Trending News: There is no denying the fact that baby elephants are one of the most adorable creatures on this planet. And, recently, the internet was blessed with a heartwarming video that features a baby elephant holding its caretaker's hand. The video, which has now gone viral, shows the gentle giant wrapping its trunk around the caretaker's hand and trying to stay awake. The viral video was shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, and it has been viewed over 3 million times.

The clip captures the pure bond between an elephant and its caretaker, which is something that is hard to put into words. The way the baby elephant holds onto its caretaker's hand is beyond adorable and showcases the trust and affection between the two. In the video, the baby elephant is seen nodding off to sleep, but it tries to stay awake and hold onto its caretaker's hand. The caretaker also seems to be enjoying the company of the gentle giant and is happy to let the baby elephant hold onto his hand for as long as it wants.

The comments section of the viral video is filled with people gushing over the sweet moment. Many Twitter users have expressed their love for elephants and have commented on how adorable the baby elephant looks in the video. "Like almost any baby - fighting sleep for fear of missing something," a user commented. "So all babies fight sleep…watch this little one try so hard to stay awake," another user wrote. "Awww," a third person said. "Major Cuteness," a fourth wrote.

Watch the viral video of baby elephant holding caretaker's hand while sleeping here:

Read More Trending News