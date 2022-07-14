Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's relationship was 9 years in the making, businessman's old tweet goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LALITKMODI Lalit Modi confirmed his relationship with Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi on Thursday announced that he is dating Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and intends to tie the knot with her soon. After Modi's confirmation about his relationship with Sushmita Twitter has been buzzing with many reacting to the 'surprise announcement'. Meanwhile, an old tweet of Modi asking Sushmita to reply to his text is going viral on social media. many are saying their relationship was 'meant to be' and it was just a matter of time.

Lalit Modi's viral tweet

Back in 2013, Lalit Modi shared a tweet in which he wrote, “Okay I commit “@thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi you are too kind. However, promises are meant to be broken, commitments are honoured. Cheers love. Here is to 47.” Sushmita replied, “Gotcha 47,” to which Lalit replied, “Reply my SMS.”

Image Source : TWITTERLalit Modi's old tweet from 2013 going viral all over again

Netizens react to Sushmita-Modi's relationship

Netizens were surprised after Modi shared his romantic pictures with Sushmita confirming their relationship. One of the internet users said, "Is this a joke? I don’t believe this (sic)." Another said, "Ye kab hua (sic)." A netizen wrote, "It's a pleasant surprise (sic)."

Lalit Modi clarifies on marriage speculation

Calling Sushmita his 'better half', Lalit Modi sent their fans into a frenzy with several discussing if the two were already married. However, he cleared the air with another tweet, saying, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (sic)."

Meanwhile, Modi has been in London since 2010, when he left India amid investigation into his alleged role in tax evasion and money-laundering. Sushmita, who was crowned Miss Universe in 1994, made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak. The 46-year-old actress has two daughters -- Alisah and Renee. She broke up with model Rohman Shawl in December last year.

