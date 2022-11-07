Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty is the ultimate 'gamechanger' for the cricketer; know how

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURYA_14KUMAR Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha is true support

Suryakumar Yadav, who is one of the finest cricketers in India, recently became the world's No. 1 T20I batsman. His ability to play strokes all around the wicket has earned him the tag 'Mr. 360'. The cricketer's wife, Devisha Shetty, has been a big supporter of his rise to prominence. He tied the knot with Devisha in May 2016 in an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. Since then, his wife has been standing with him like a rock and supporting him in his journey to success.

SKY and Devisha know each other from college, as they went to the same institute, R. A. Podar College of Commerce & Economics, in 2012. Their romance blossomed at the college itself. While Devisha was pleased with the cricketer's batting skills, he was taken aback by her dancing skills. Over the years, she has been a backbone for him and has been by Surya's side in any and every match. She was a regular witness throughout the IPL in 2022 as well, and she travelled to Australia to be by her husband's side during the World Cup.

Earlier, during an interview with The Indian Express, Devisha revealed about the cricketer's lifestyle changes and said, "He has no vices now, he may have had when he was younger, but he is much more in control of himself now." She added, "The commitment meant not just signing up for deepening his resolve to play for India, but leaving behind an entire way of indulgent, hedonistic life."

She further said, "He would work out earlier but he would not be that strict with what he was eating. There would be phases, he would crash-diet for two-three months, he would get into shape and then he would stop the diet. But now for him, it has become a lifestyle. It is no longer just a diet that he has to follow."

"It is not like on an everyday basis he will eat dal chawal and roti sabzi. From 2019 onwards, he has taken this up more seriously. Whatever his name and fame is, are on the ground. I tell him you leave all that outside, you will do normal things that normal people do when they are at home," she signs off.

Also read: Netizens are convinced Elon Musk is an 'alien trying to get back to his planet'; see viral tweet

The couple often takes to social media and shares adorable pictures together. The power couple proves the maxim, "Behind every successful man, there stands a woman."

Also read: Katrina's Phone Bhoot trolls Brahmastra with 'button' dialogue, netizens call it revenge for 'Chikni Chameli'

Read More Trending News