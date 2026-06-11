Surat cop climbs into locked 7th-floor flat to save man attempting suicide | Watch

New Delhi:

A dramatic rescue in Gujarat's Surat has gone viral after a police constable risked his own safety to reach a man inside a locked seventh-floor apartment and help save his life.

The incident was later shared by Surat City Police on its social media handles, where a video showed the efforts of the Dial 112 team. The footage has drawn widespread praise, with many people applauding the officers for acting quickly during a critical situation.

What was the incident?

According to police, the Control Room received a distress call from a woman who said her husband had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and appeared to have harmed himself.

The information was immediately passed on to:

Laskana Police Station's Dial 112 PCR team

Fire and Emergency Services

An ambulance team

All emergency units were directed to rush to the location.

By the time the Dial 112 personnel arrived, they realised the situation was far from straightforward.

The flat was on the seventh floor. It was also locked from the inside.

Waiting outside was not really an option.

With time running out, constable Shailesh Chudasama and driver Kripalsinh Gohil accessed a neighbouring apartment. From there, Chudasama climbed across the building's exterior grill and entered the flat through a window.

It was a risky move. But it allowed the team to reach the man without losing more time.

Police constable explains the rescue

Recalling the incident, constable Shailesh Chudasama said, "The door was locked from the inside by a man. We managed to force it open and saw that he had consumed a poisonous substance. I immediately restrained him and removed the remaining substance from his possession, but he had already ingested some of it and was vomiting. We quickly brought him downstairs and, without waiting for the ambulance, began taking him to a hospital in Kamrej. The ambulance met us en route, and he was immediately shifted for emergency medical treatment."

According to police, the man's condition required urgent medical attention.

The officers did not wait for the ambulance to arrive at the building. Instead, they brought him downstairs and started transporting him towards the hospital themselves.

The ambulance intercepted the team on the way, allowing medical personnel to take over and continue emergency treatment.

The rescue quickly attracted attention online. Many social media users praised the officers for acting decisively and doing everything possible to save a life.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also commended the team for its response.

"Surat Police has given a new life to a young man who was about to commit suicide due to mental stress in the Laskana area of Surat. Congratulations to the personnel of the Surat Police PCR team for performing their duty with devotion to humanity," he said.

The incident has sparked widespread appreciation for the Dial 112 team, with many people highlighting the courage shown by the officers and the speed with which they responded when every minute mattered.

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