Bizarre cheese blast soda with peanuts leaves netizens nauseous. Watch viral video

Trending News: Another video of strange food and beverages is going viral on social media and we apologize in advance for the horrifying content we are about to show you. Remember when netizens joked that street food vendors would eventually put cheese in everything, including lemonade? Well, that joke has now become a reality as a video shared by the food blogging Instagram page ‘Food Addicted’ features a vendor making a bizarre cheese soda blast drink.

Cheese is typically a favourite topping for dishes like pasta, pizza, and sandwiches, but recent experimentation with cheese has taken it to another level. Now, people have started using cheese as a garnish where it is not required, such as in this cheese soda blast drink that has left the Internet disgusted. Just the green colour of the drink, netizens who watched the video have been green-faced with nausea.

The reel shows a person adding ice and peanuts to a glass before filling it with different coloured pineapple and blueberry sodas. Finally, they top it with cheese. The caption reads, "First time in Surat Cheese Blast Soda. Have you ever had the courage for one sip of cheese blast soda?"

Watch the viral video of man making cheese blast soda drink with peanuts here:

The video was shared a week ago and has garnered over 646k views, 10.8k likes and several reactions from triggered netizens, with many expressing confusion over the need for peanuts and cheese in a glass of soda drink. The concoction has also been called awful to look at by many. One user even called for the shop to be shut down.

A user commented, "Surat should be banned from trying new things in food." Another sarcastically added, "Bhai Mayo, schezwan, and butter bhi dal dena chiya tha. (Brother, you could have added mayonnaise, schezwan, and butter too)" A third user wrote, "Shut down the shop!

