Sundar Pichai shares funny Stanford memory: 'I skipped class to visit Las Vegas'

New Delhi:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai delivered remarks at the 135th Commencement ceremony at Stanford University. The highlight of his speech was an unexpected confession from his student days. Speaking at his alma mater, Pichai recalled how a spontaneous road trip to Las Vegas during his first year at Stanford taught him an important lesson about life, risk-taking and perspective.

The anecdote, which drew laughter from the audience, came with an amusing disclaimer. "In fact, this is the first time my parents have heard of it," he joked.

The class he skipped for an unforgettable experience

Pichai said the incident took place during his first winter quarter at Stanford in the 1990s. One Wednesday morning, while heading to class, a friend made an unexpected suggestion.

"Do you want to go to Vegas instead?" Pichai recalled.

At the time, he had never skipped a class and had never been on a road trip before. Yet he decided to say yes.

The two students returned to their dorm rooms, packed a few essentials and set off on a drive that would leave a lasting impression on the future Google CEO.

The snow that changed everything

The journey turned memorable long before they reached Las Vegas.

As they drove through the mountains, it began to snow. Having grown up in Chennai, Pichai had never seen snow before.

He described sticking his hand out of the car window to catch the snowflakes and being amazed by their softness. His friend eventually stopped the car so he could step outside and experience the snowfall up close.

"It was really beautiful, a moment I'll never forget," he said.

A quick lesson in blackjack

After a nine-hour drive, the pair finally arrived in Las Vegas.

Pichai admitted he wasn't quite sure what to make of the city. His friend taught him how to play blackjack, and he started with just five dollars.

To his surprise, he won about fifteen dollars more.

"I was like, 'I'm out!'" he recalled, drawing laughter from the audience.

The trip was short-lived because the students didn't have much money. The next day, they headed back to campus.

The lesson he shared with graduates

The story wasn't really about Las Vegas. Pichai used the experience to explain that many moments in life seem enormously important when they happen, but only a handful truly shape the course of one's future.

"No one seemed to notice that we had missed class," he said. "For the first time, I realised the world won't end if I relaxed a little."

He encouraged graduates to focus their energy on the decisions that genuinely matter, such as choosing a life partner, starting a family or making significant career changes.

Many other choices, he suggested, add texture to life rather than determining its outcome.

Choosing optimism

The Vegas anecdote was part of a broader message centred on optimism.

Pichai also reflected on arriving in California as a student and being surprised by what he saw outside his window.

Expecting lush greenery, he instead saw brown hills. When he commented on it, his host gently corrected him.

"We prefer to call it golden," she told him.

Pichai said that simple shift in perspective stayed with him.

"Where I saw brown, she saw golden," he said while urging graduates to embrace optimism even during uncertain times.

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