Students recreate Kabhi Kabhi Aditi in same Mumbai college, netizens love it. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ECC.SXC Students recreate Kabhi Kabhi Aditi in same Mumbai college

Trending News: Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, a film directed by Abbas Tyrewala, was released in 2008 and has since then become a beloved film for many. The romantic comedy, starring Imran Khan and Genelia D'Souza, struck a chord with audiences and the music from the film also became popular.

Recently, a group of students from Mumbai's St Xavier's College recreated the popular song 'Kabhi Kabhi Aditi' from the film, which was originally shot on the same campus. The recreation was shared on the Instagram account of the college’s Extra Curricular Committee.

The students tried to keep the video as similar to the original as possible, matching the clothes and scenes from the original video. Many users found the video to be reminiscent of the good old days and praised the students for their efforts. The video has gone viral with over 159k views and 6,200 likes.

Watch the viral video of Mumbai college students’ recreation of Kabhi Kabhi Aditi here:

Several users in the comments section of the post expressed their admiration for the recreation of the song. One individual commented, "This is toooo goodddddddd!!!!!!". Another person described the recreation as "something beyond awesome." A third user praised the cinematography, writing, "Maddddd cinematography!!!!" Meanwhile, a fourth person requested a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the video. Numerous others also showed their appreciation for the hard work put into the recreation, reacting with heart emojis.

Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na has become a classic film and the recreation of the popular song shows its continued popularity. The film's ability to tug at the heartstrings of many has kept it alive in the minds of its fans. It is clear that the film and its music continue to bring joy to people, even after all these years.

Read More Trending News