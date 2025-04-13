Student tries to sneak girlfriend in suitcase, gets caught by security; video goes viral | WATCH A viral video shows a student's bizarre attempt to sneak his girlfriend into a suitcase, foiled by security. Watch the hilarious and shocking footage that's taking the internet by storm.

In a bizarre situation straight out of a Bollywood film, a student at OP Jindal University in Sonipat, Haryana, was discovered reportedly attempting to sneak a girl, believed to be his fiancée, into the guys' hostel by concealing her inside a suitcase. The stunt was caught on tape and has since gone viral. The footage shows security guards unzipping a huge bag, only to discover a female curled up inside. The video, allegedly shot by a fellow student, has prompted extensive discussion on social media.

It is unclear how the university authorities were tipped. According to other sources, the girl screamed when the bag hit a bump or stair, which alerted the hostel workers. The girl's identity remains unknown, and it is unclear whether she attends OP Jindal University or another university.

So far, the university administration has not issued an official remark on the topic. The footage has prompted concerns about school security and how such an incident occurred in the first place. Furthermore, there is no word yet on whether any disciplinary action has been taken against the student involved.

“The suitcase brand should use this for advertising,” one user posted on X. Another commented, “They must have thought and planned so much around it and felt so smart doing so.”

A user said, “These suitcases have multiple uses these days. Anyways, I like the idea. However, I’m past my age to try it."

“Lmao, what a couple; they’ll have a story to tell for sure. Warna, all you hear about is “ji wo toh unke mummy papa ke saath dekhne aaye aur hum pyaar mein pad gaye. Need more of this, please," a user on X wrote.

While the hilarity has not subsided online, others have questioned how the student was able to bring the suitcase so far into the building without being caught sooner. Others speculated on potential disciplinary punishment, but nothing definitive has been established. For the time being, the video is a viral curiosity that combines comedy, campus drama, and a cautionary story for students attempting to break the rules in an age of 24/7 observation.

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)

