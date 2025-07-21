Student secures spot at Hansraj College, but parents refuse admission over Delhi's air pollution A student took to Reddit to share a unique ordeal that he/she is facing over college admission. The post was titled "Got into Hansraj College but my parents don’t want to send me because of Delhi’s pollution. Feeling helpless". Check the post here.

New Delhi:

Every student has a dream college and they work day in and out to get into the college. Some people do get into dream college, others are met with heartbreak as they end up in different colleges. A student took to Reddit to share a unique ordeal that he/she is facing over college admission.

The post was titled "Got into Hansraj College but my parents don’t want to send me because of Delhi’s pollution. Feeling helpless". Hansraj is one of Delhi University's top colleges and securing an spot at the institute can be quite difficult. However, even after securing an admission, not being able to take it can be saddening.

The user wrote, "Hey everyone, I’m from Chandigarh and I gave CUET this year. After failing in 3 competitive exams and going through a rough year mentally, I finally got something I truly wanted — admission into Hansraj College, Delhi University. I’ve worked really hard for this, and it felt like all the struggle finally paid off.

"But now, just when everything was falling into place, my parents are refusing to send me because of Delhi’s pollution. I understand it’s a valid concern, but it feels like my dreams are getting crushed right when I’m this close to achieving them."

Asking for suggestions to convince the parents, the user said, "Please suggest some solid points I can put forward to help them understand. If anyone has faced something similar or has advice, it would really mean a lot. I feel stuck and honestly pretty heartbroken. I don’t want to let this opportunity slip away."

(Image Source : SOCIAL)Student secures spot at Delhi college, parents refuse over air pollution

The post received a series of reaction and several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of them wrote, "Bro you're gonna miss a lot if you don't come here.... I agree pollution is a major problem, lekin sirf 3 mahine jhelna hai pollution. Look at the aqi now. If they're not letting you come here because of pollution, that's a bad reason. There should be some substantial reason for not letting you come to Delhi. You're gonna be in love with the city once you settle here."

Another user said, "If this is their excuse for not sending you to college they better be rich and not expect you to get a job!" A third comment read, "Brother delhi ki population dekho -> many are surviving and thriving in DU despite pollution besides the colleges have a pretty green and clean environment. Phir india ki population dekho -> zabardast competition hai, aap hansraj miss krdo lakh baithe hain aapki seat second allotment me lene ke lie," to which the user said, "bhai ye cheez mere baapu ji ko sikhao please."

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: IFS shares video of black panther strolling with two leopards in Nilgriris, says 'Bagheera and other friends'