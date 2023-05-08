Street vendor makes chai with freshly cut fruits, leaves tea lovers horrified. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fruit Chai

Trending News: In the realm of peculiar culinary experiments, a new sensation has taken social media by storm, outraging netizens with its audacious fusion of flavours. This latest viral experiment, known as 'Fruit Chai,' has gone crazy viral, capturing the attention of many ‘triggered’ internet users. A video shared by the Instagram handle @delhifoodcrush showcases a tea seller skillfully preparing this unique concoction, infusing traditional Indian tea with the unexpected additions of chiku and apples.

The viral video, originally shared on April 25th on Instagram, has swiftly gained momentum, amassing over 19.4 million views and 295k likes. Enthusiastic viewers flooded the comments section with impassioned responses. One commenter humorously remarked, "Uncle, you forgot to add cheese," highlighting the seemingly endless possibilities for culinary experimentation. Another user playfully suggested, "Uncle, did you accidentally omit the lemon?" A more critical voice exclaimed, "This is a REAL CRIME". Curiosity persisted as another individual inquired, "Anything else left to add?" while a resigned commentator simply declared, "RIP Tea."

The surge of comments on this viral sensation indicates the range of emotions stirred by the fruit chai. With comparisons ranging from the tea being more poisonous than “Sooryavansham kheer” to the nostalgia-inducing flavours of the unconventional beverage, the video has sparked lively conversations across social media platforms.

Watch the viral video here:

