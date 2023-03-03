Street vendor's mind-blowing dosa art makes netizens applaud his creativity. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MANOJ_NAANDI Street vendor makes artistic dosa

Trending News: Social media is abuzz with a video of a street food vendor preparing dosa in an artistic manner, which has impressed not only netizens but also food enthusiasts who would like to try their hands at this artistic piece. Naandi Foundation CEO, Manoj Kumar, shared the clip on Twitter, stating that he believes India's street food vendors are the most innovative, resilient, and impactful food influencers.

He praised the vendor's artistic skills and wondered how to work with them to influence a nutritive food system. "I believe India’s street food vendors are the most innovative, resilient and impactful food influencers. More than any gourmet chef. Been wondering how to work with them to influence a nutritive food system. Please applaud this guy’s artistic skills," Kumar tweeted.

The two-minute video shows the street food vendor spreading the dosa batter on the tawa in a circular manner, attempting to make an animal figure. As he spreads more batter, he creates a cat-shaped dosa, and with the help of a spatula, he draws the eyes, nose, and mouth of the cat. He folds the dosa and serves it with coconut chutney.

Watch the viral video of street vendor making artistic dosa here:

The video has garnered over 24k views and 700 likes since it was shared. People are praising the vendor's skills, with one person calling it incredible. "Brilliant," a user commented. "Happy that in the name of art he is not mixing ice cream," another user wrote. "As long as it's not attacked with cheese, mayonnaise or Oreo, it's cool," a third added. "Soo beautiful!!" a fourth user wrote.

