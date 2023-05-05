Street food vendor sells KFC-style fried chicken for just Rs 10. Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Street food vendor sells KFC chicken for just Rs 10

Trending News: Street food is an essential part of the Indian culinary experience. The country is known for its diverse range of delicious and unique street food offerings that vary from state to state. With the advent of social media, the popularity of street food has skyrocketed, with videos of street food vendors making rounds on various platforms. Recently, a video of a street vendor selling KFC-style chicken for just Rs. 10 per piece has gone viral, leaving foodies amazed.

The video, posted on the Instagram handle 'therealharryuppal,' shows the blogger in conversation with the street vendor, questioning the authenticity of the low price of the fried chicken. The vendor assures him that it is not a joke, and one can indeed get KFC-style chicken for just Rs. 10. In the video, the vendor is seen preparing the chicken by mixing boneless chicken pieces in spices and bread crumbs. He explains that his KFC stands for 'Kamra Fried Chicken.'

While the video has left food lovers impressed, it has also raised concerns about the quality of the ingredients used by the street vendor. However, an Instagram user clarified that the vendor probably buys 250gm chicken breast boneless for Rs. 50 from a local vendor, which is cheaper than chicken leg and thigh boneless, making it more profitable. Another user also mentioned that the price of Rs. 10 is for one piece of chicken and not a plate, cautioning viewers not to misunderstand.

Watch the viral video of street food vendor sells KFC-style fried chicken here:

