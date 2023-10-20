Friday, October 20, 2023
     
Stray dog jumps off high-rise under-construction building, Know what happens next | WATCH

The video that has garnered close to 99 thousand views showed the dog jumping off the fifth floor of an under-construction building.

Published on: October 20, 2023
Dog jumps from a high rise building, later walks away
Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@DOCTORAJAYITA Dog jumps from a high rise building, later walks away easily

Humans performing dangerous stunts often go viral on social media. But this video has viral on social media that shows a dog attempting a risky jump from the fifth floor of an under-construction building. 

The video was shared with the caption, "Jumps from 5th floor & continues walking normally... How is this possible?" 

In the video, a black street dog can be seen jumping from a high-rise under-construction building. Initially, the dog seems to be scaling the height that it has to jump. It then takes a dangerous leap but lands safely on a pile of mud nearby. 

The most bizarre thing is that the animal then strolls away. The video has garnered close to 99 thousand views. 

A user said, "A real life Krypto The Superdog" while another wrote, "Retired dog from police or army?" Another user wrote, "No doubt it’s a miracle!"

Earlier, a video went viral that showed a dog becoming a helping hand for a woman. The video starts to show a woman rag picker, who is seen carrying a huge bag, apparently full of scrap. As the video goes forward, one can witness a dog following her and dragging a similar bag filled with scraps.

