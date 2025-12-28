Strangers in Mumbai show heartwarming help after car breaks down on busy coastal road | WATCH Vihaan Shinde, a Mumbai resident, was out for a dinner with his family when their car suddenly broke down. Stranded on the side of the road, he was visibly frustrated but what followed left him deeply moved.

New Delhi:

In a city known for its fast-paced life, a simple moment of inconvenience turned into a heartwarming example of the kindness that thrives in Mumbai. Recently, a man shared a touching story on Instagram about how strangers came to his aid when his car broke down on one of Mumbai's busiest roads, the Coastal Road.

Vihaan Shinde, a Mumbai resident, was out for a dinner with his family when their car suddenly broke down. Stranded on the side of the road, he was visibly frustrated but what followed left him deeply moved. In a video posted on his Instagram account (@shindevihaan), Vihaan explained how countless cars stopped to offer help.

"This is such a Bombay thing," he says in the video, his voice filled with gratitude. "People are so nice here. So, we were on our way for dinner, and our car broke down. A lot of cars stopped by to check if I needed help. Some even offered to give us a lift. But I had to wait for the pickup guy. It’s just so sweet. People in Bombay are always ready to help. Keep it up, guys."

The video quickly resonated with viewers, who were touched by the simple yet powerful gesture of strangers offering their support in the middle of Mumbai's traffic chaos.

Watch the video

The video wasn't just about a car breaking down it was a reminder of the community spirit. In the comments section, social media users shared their own stories of kindness from strangers in the city. One user wrote, "This is the real Mumbai spirit. People may be in a rush, but they never ignore someone in trouble." Another added, "I have experienced this too. Strangers here step up without even thinking twice."

"Mumbai people are built differently," one user said. "They are always ready to help, no matter what time it is."

Another shared, "This is why Mumbai feels like home, even if you're new to the city." A comment from someone who had been stranded near Bandra said, "I broke down once, and at least five people stopped to check if I was okay."