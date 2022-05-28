Saturday, May 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Stranger Things cast massive transformation: Then and now photos of actors including Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things cast massive transformation: Then and now photos of actors including Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things is one of the most loved series. Fans are in awe of each character in the series. As Season 4 premieres, Let's walk down memory lane and look at the transformation of these characters from season to season.

Charu Jain Edited by: Charu Jain
New Delhi Published on: May 28, 2022 14:02 IST
Stranger Things cast transformation 
Image Source : TWITTER/@STRANGERNEWS11@ALYSKEE﻿

Stranger Things cast transformation 

Stranger Things season 4 vol 1: Finally, the fourth season of Stranger Things is out on Netflix. This season is going to be released in two volumes, out of which the first one was out on 27th May. Until Eleven comes to the rescue of her close one and wins the hearts of people again with her superpowers. Let’s check out the amazing transformation of the cast of Stranger Things from season 1 to season 4. 

Also Read: Stranger Things 4 trailer: Eleven and gang have creepy aliens and evil beings to conquer | WATCH

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Millie Bobby Brown who is seen playing the main lead role of ‘Eleven’ has undergone a massive transformation over the years. The 18-year-old actress started playing the role in the fantastic series from the beginning. The actress who started out as a kid has now turned into a beautiful grown-up girl. Have a look at her transformation from season 1 to season 4. 

India Tv - Millie Bobby Brown

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STRANGER_THINGS_SEASONS

Eleven in season one. The actress went bald for this season.

India Tv - Millie Bobby Brown

Image Source : TWITTER/@ELEVENTHINKER

Eleven in season 2

India Tv - Millie Bobby Brown

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STRANGER_.THINGS_SEASON3

Eleven in season 3 

India Tv - Millie Bobby Brown

Image Source : TWITTER/@ELEVENTHINKER

Eleven in season 4

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin

Gaten Matarazzo is a chubby little boy who is seen playing the role of Dustin Henderson in the series. Dustin is a science freak who loves to do experiments. The actor suffers from cleidocranial dysplasia in real life and so his character also has the same illness in the series. Let us have a look at the transformation Dustin’s character has gone through in the four seasons.

India Tv - Dustin Henderson in season 1

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STRANGER_THINGS_SEASONS

Dustin  Henderson in season 1

India Tv - Dustin Henderson in season 2

Image Source : TWITTER/@TEST_THE_TECH

Dustin Henderson in season 2

India Tv - Dustin Henderson in season 3

Image Source : TWITTER/@GROMMTHEORC

Dustin Henderson in season 3

India Tv - Dustin Henderson in season 4

Image Source : TWITTER/@DAVIMCLAUGHLIN

 Dustin Henderson in season 4 

Finn Wolfhard as Mike

Finn Wolfhard who is seen playing the role of Mike Wheeler is a smart boy in the series. In the season his friend Will gets trapped in an upside-down world and with the help of Eleven, he gets back into the real world. He is also seen in a relationship with Eleven. His caring nature and friendship are something fans love about the character. 

India Tv - Mike Wheeler in season 1

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ STRANGER_THINGS_SEASONS

Mike Wheeler  in season 1

India Tv - Milke Wheeler in season 2

Image Source : TWITTER/@APPIETATERS

Mike Wheeler  in season 2

India Tv - Mike Wheeler in season 2

Image Source : TWITTER/ @FINNSOURSESS

Mike Wheeler in season 3

India Tv - Mike Wheeler in season 4

Image Source : TWITTER/@HHJN0320

Mike Wheeler  in season 4

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas

Caleb McLaughlin is seen in the role of Lucas Sinclair. He gets along with his friends very easily. He also has a soft corner for a Max Mayfield played by Sadie Sink. He is seen as the older among all his friends. Now in season four, we will get to see him as a basketball player. 

India Tv - Lucas Sinclair in season 1

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STRANGER_THINGS_SEASONS

Lucas Sinclair in season 1

India Tv - Lucas Sinclair in season 2

Image Source : TWITTER/@HARDSKATA

Lucas Sinclair in season 2

India Tv - Lucas in season 3

Image Source : TWITTER/@HARDSKATA

Lucas Sinclair in season 3

India Tv - Lucas Sinclair in season 4

Image Source : TWITTER/@MBQ_KUWAIT

Lucas Sinclair in season 4

Also Read: Stranger Things season 4: Release date revealed with new posters, show to end with season 5

Noah Schnapp as Will

Noah Schnapp plays the role of Will Byers. His character gets abducted and his family and friends lookout for him. Later in the season, they discover that he got trapped in an upside-down world. He gets back to the real world but still gets scared because of the horrific situation. Let’s see how Will transformed from season 1 to season 4. 

India Tv - Will Byers in season 1

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ELLY__0807

Will Byers in season 1

India Tv - Will Byers in season 2

Image Source : TWITTER/@STRANGERNEWS11

Will Byers in season 2

India Tv - Will Byers in season 3

Image Source : TWITTER/@ELLY__0807

Will Byers in season 3

India Tv - Will Byers in season 4

Image Source : TWITTER/@STRANGERNEWS11

Will Byers in season 4

 

 

 

 

Top News

Latest News