Stranger Things cast massive transformation: Then and now photos of actors including Millie Bobby Brown

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@STRANGERNEWS11@ALYSKEE﻿ Stranger Things cast transformation

Stranger Things season 4 vol 1: Finally, the fourth season of Stranger Things is out on Netflix. This season is going to be released in two volumes, out of which the first one was out on 27th May. Until Eleven comes to the rescue of her close one and wins the hearts of people again with her superpowers. Let’s check out the amazing transformation of the cast of Stranger Things from season 1 to season 4.

Also Read: Stranger Things 4 trailer: Eleven and gang have creepy aliens and evil beings to conquer | WATCH

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Millie Bobby Brown who is seen playing the main lead role of ‘Eleven’ has undergone a massive transformation over the years. The 18-year-old actress started playing the role in the fantastic series from the beginning. The actress who started out as a kid has now turned into a beautiful grown-up girl. Have a look at her transformation from season 1 to season 4.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STRANGER_THINGS_SEASONS Eleven in season one. The actress went bald for this season.

Image Source : TWITTER/@ELEVENTHINKER Eleven in season 2

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STRANGER_.THINGS_SEASON3 Eleven in season 3

Image Source : TWITTER/@ELEVENTHINKER Eleven in season 4

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin

Gaten Matarazzo is a chubby little boy who is seen playing the role of Dustin Henderson in the series. Dustin is a science freak who loves to do experiments. The actor suffers from cleidocranial dysplasia in real life and so his character also has the same illness in the series. Let us have a look at the transformation Dustin’s character has gone through in the four seasons.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STRANGER_THINGS_SEASONS Dustin Henderson in season 1

Image Source : TWITTER/@TEST_THE_TECH Dustin Henderson in season 2

Image Source : TWITTER/@GROMMTHEORC Dustin Henderson in season 3

Image Source : TWITTER/@DAVIMCLAUGHLIN Dustin Henderson in season 4

Finn Wolfhard as Mike

Finn Wolfhard who is seen playing the role of Mike Wheeler is a smart boy in the series. In the season his friend Will gets trapped in an upside-down world and with the help of Eleven, he gets back into the real world. He is also seen in a relationship with Eleven. His caring nature and friendship are something fans love about the character.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ STRANGER_THINGS_SEASONS Mike Wheeler in season 1

Image Source : TWITTER/@APPIETATERS Mike Wheeler in season 2

Image Source : TWITTER/ @FINNSOURSESS Mike Wheeler in season 3

Image Source : TWITTER/@HHJN0320 Mike Wheeler in season 4

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas

Caleb McLaughlin is seen in the role of Lucas Sinclair. He gets along with his friends very easily. He also has a soft corner for a Max Mayfield played by Sadie Sink. He is seen as the older among all his friends. Now in season four, we will get to see him as a basketball player.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STRANGER_THINGS_SEASONS Lucas Sinclair in season 1

Image Source : TWITTER/@HARDSKATA Lucas Sinclair in season 2

Image Source : TWITTER/@HARDSKATA Lucas Sinclair in season 3

Image Source : TWITTER/@MBQ_KUWAIT Lucas Sinclair in season 4

Also Read: Stranger Things season 4: Release date revealed with new posters, show to end with season 5

Noah Schnapp as Will

Noah Schnapp plays the role of Will Byers. His character gets abducted and his family and friends lookout for him. Later in the season, they discover that he got trapped in an upside-down world. He gets back to the real world but still gets scared because of the horrific situation. Let’s see how Will transformed from season 1 to season 4.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ELLY__0807 Will Byers in season 1

Image Source : TWITTER/@STRANGERNEWS11 Will Byers in season 2

Image Source : TWITTER/@ELLY__0807 Will Byers in season 3