Stranger Things cast massive transformation: Then and now photos of actors including Millie Bobby Brown

Stranger Things season 4 vol 1: Finally, the fourth season of Stranger Things is out on Netflix. This season is going to be released in two volumes, out of which the first one was out on 27th May. Until Eleven comes to the rescue of her close one and wins the hearts of people again with her superpowers. Let’s check out the amazing transformation of the cast of Stranger Things from season 1 to season 4.
Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven
Millie Bobby Brown who is seen playing the main lead role of ‘Eleven’ has undergone a massive transformation over the years. The 18-year-old actress started playing the role in the fantastic series from the beginning. The actress who started out as a kid has now turned into a beautiful grown-up girl. Have a look at her transformation from season 1 to season 4.
Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin
Gaten Matarazzo is a chubby little boy who is seen playing the role of Dustin Henderson in the series. Dustin is a science freak who loves to do experiments. The actor suffers from cleidocranial dysplasia in real life and so his character also has the same illness in the series. Let us have a look at the transformation Dustin’s character has gone through in the four seasons.
Finn Wolfhard as Mike
Finn Wolfhard who is seen playing the role of Mike Wheeler is a smart boy in the series. In the season his friend Will gets trapped in an upside-down world and with the help of Eleven, he gets back into the real world. He is also seen in a relationship with Eleven. His caring nature and friendship are something fans love about the character.
Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas
Caleb McLaughlin is seen in the role of Lucas Sinclair. He gets along with his friends very easily. He also has a soft corner for a Max Mayfield played by Sadie Sink. He is seen as the older among all his friends. Now in season four, we will get to see him as a basketball player.
Noah Schnapp as Will
Noah Schnapp plays the role of Will Byers. His character gets abducted and his family and friends lookout for him. Later in the season, they discover that he got trapped in an upside-down world. He gets back to the real world but still gets scared because of the horrific situation. Let’s see how Will transformed from season 1 to season 4.