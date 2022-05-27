Stranger Things 4 fever takes over Gateway of India as symbolic landmark shines with light-sound show | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX INDIA Stranger Things 4 show at Gateway of India

Stranger Things season 4 Volume 1 premiered on Netflix today (May 27) amidst huge buzz created by fans from all around the world. Ever since Eleven ripped open a portal between Hawkins and the Upside Down in 1983, similar rifts have been opening up in the most unexpected places including our world now. To celebrate the return of Stranger Things Mumbai's Gateway of India witnessed a larger-than-life projection of the show through light and sound show. Taking over the night skies of Mumbai, the heritage monument was lit up with popular elements from the series.

In a grand reveal the iconic monument turned into a massive canvas, giving us glimpses of our favorite characters including Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Max and the gang, along with all the mayhem that’s in store for them in the Upside Down. The reaction of the crowd was a moment to savor as they were left awestruck by the stunning projection of the ‘rift’ in a truly immersive experience.

Take a look:

As part of this unique initiative, The Gateway of India joined the world stage alongside a special list of 15 prestigious landmarks (across 14 countries), such as the Empire State Building in New York, Duomo Square in Milan, Bondi Beach in Australia, Malecon Barranquilla in Colombia and The Wawel Castle in Krakow, amongst others to capture the love of the fans and showcase the show’s most unforgettable moments.

About Stranger Things 4

The fourth season of Stranger Things will pick up after the Battle of Starcourt. On February 17, 2022, Netflix released a plot description for the season which read, "It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

