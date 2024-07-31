'Straight out of a horror movie': Swarms of dragonflies take over Rhode Island beach in viral video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Swarms of dragonflies take over Rhode Island beach in viral video.

People flock to beaches for sun, sand, and relaxation; however, people in Rhode Island have experienced a very different phenomenon. A video captured at Misquamicut Beach, Rhode Island has gone viral, leaving viewers shocked and intrigued. The video shows thousands of dragonflies swarming on the beach, creating a scene straight out of a horror movie.

The video, originally posted on X by user Colin Rugg, quickly gained attention as it showed the normally peaceful beach covered in a dark cloud of dragonflies. The video has gained more than 4 million views so far.

While sharing the video, Rugg captioned it as, "NEW: Swarm of supersized dragonflies invade Misquamicut Beach in Rhode Island."

"Beachgoers were seen ducking for cover while others tried swatting them away as the swarm took over the beach," he added.

Rugg also wrote, "The insects can travel in swarms of billions, so large that the swarms can show up on radar systems."

"Experts say the insects swarm like this while breeding in the summer or when smaller insects they eat are thrown in the air by weather disturbances", Rugg added.

Dragonfly swarms are not uncommon, but they are typically seen in more rural areas and not on a popular beach like Misquamicut Beach. So what caused this mysterious swarm on an otherwise normal day at the beach?

Experts say that dragonfly swarms are a natural phenomenon that occurs during their annual migration. Dragonflies are known to travel long distances during their breeding season, usually from late June to early July. During this time, they gather in large groups to mate and search for food. This phenomenon is known as 'puddling,' where dragonflies gather around shallow pools of water or damp areas to replenish their energy and nutrients.

