Step inside Indore's 'Gold Mansion': A viral sensation soaked in 24-carat opulence | Watch

One of the finest mansions in Indore has been trending on the web, and the moment you lay eyes on it, you will know exactly why! The video of the mansion, uploaded by well-known Instagram influencer Priyam Saraswat, takes us through an exclusive tour of this intriguing home. Saraswat, renowned for his tours of opulent and eccentric homes, starts his tour by seeking permission from the homeowners themselves. What's interesting is the juxtaposition between the couple's restrained nature and the sheer flamboyance of their home.

Beyond the Gilded Walls: A Vintage Gem Awaits

You sense the opulence before even stepping foot into the house. As witnesses open the gates, they're met with a high-end motorcade of luxury vehicles. But the cherry on the cake in this motorcade of wheels? A beautiful 1936 vintage Mercedes. The homeowner boasts proudly that the vintage car is his "real gold", a glimpse of the extravagance to be.

24-Carat Everywhere You Look!

Once inside, the mansion is nothing short of jaw-dropping. Chandeliers shimmer with golden detailing, walls gleam with a metallic lustre, and in a detail that has everyone talking, even the switchboards are 24-carat gold-plated!

"I see a lot of gold," Saraswat exclaims in disbelief during the tour. The owner, with a smile, confirms, "This is all real. 24-carat. We’ve used it in every corner, from decor to sockets."

The scale of the extravagance does not end there. The couple informs us that their golden home boasts 10 gigantic bedrooms, a personal cowshed, and is covered with perfectly maintained lawns.

In an interview on how they managed to achieve all this, the owner gave a moving testimonial, recounting their background from humble origins to this incredible exhibition of extravagance.

This "Gold Mansion" is more than just a house; it's a testament to a unique vision and a truly remarkable transformation.

