Starbucks co-founder relishes Masala Dosa and filter coffee in Bengaluru, writes note for restaurant

Zev Siegl, one of the founders of Starbucks, the world’s largest coffee chain was recently in Bengaluru for the Global Investors' Meet 2022 and looking at the pictures going viral on social media, it looks like he had a blast 'south Indian' style! He could be seen relishing India’s traditional dishes in India’s silicon city. Zev Seigl, during his stay in Bengaluru, savoured delicious dosa and filter coffee at a popular eatery in the city, Vidyarthi Bhavan.

Images of Siegl gorging on masala dosa and a cup of classic filter coffee were posted on their official Instagram page. The staff wrote a sweet note for him expressing their happiness. They also posted a number of images showing the Vidyarthi Bhavan personnel posing beside the co-founder of Starbucks.

The Instagram post read, "We were happy and proud to have Mr Zev Siegl, Co-founder of Starbucks, at Vidyarthi Bhavan today evening. He enjoyed our Masale Dose and Coffee and expressed it in our Guest book as well. Mr Zev Siegl is an American businessman who co-founded Starbucks in 1971. He later served as Vice President and Director of Starbucks. He is now in Bengaluru as a participant in the Global Investors Meet 2022 to share his entrepreneurship insights based on his accumulated experience."

For the unversed, Vidyarthi Bhavan is a heritage South Indian Veg restaurant, started in 1943. ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's Pakistani lookalike Rehmat Gashkori has internet users scratching their heads | PHOTOS

After enjoying the food, Siegl had even left a note for the restaurant where he wrote, "My friend, it is an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle. Thank you." Siegl also added three stars to his note.

Reactions

After the post went viral, netizens lauded his generosity and gesture. A user wrote, "Amazing! Starbucks founder having VB’s delicious filter coffee after masala dosai!!" Another said, "Thank you so much for making his visit so memorable. Your grace, hospitality , warmth and great food alongwith the three generations of Vidyarthi Bhavan was an honour he will treasure for life and has thanked the family, your entire staff." A third comment read, "How did you find the filter coffee Mr. Siegl? I guess the 3 stars are for this and its a treat at all times." ALSO READ: Elon Musk's Twitter fires 25-year-old man; latter's reaction will leave you stunned

