Follow us on Image Source : X Srilankan Airlines Ad shows real locations of Ramayana video goes viral

A promotional advertisement for tourism, shared by Srilankan Airlines, is garnering everyone's attention due to its creative approach to promoting religious tourism. In the clip, the airlines showed all the places in real believed to be a part of the country's mythical history such as Ravan's cave near Ella, Seetha Amman Temple etc. The video also mentioned Ram Setu, the mythological bridge between Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and the Coast of Sri Lanka. In the clip, the grandmother is heard saying to a child, 'Yes, you can still see it today. All the places in the Ramayana Trail are real.' The duration of the video is five minutes.

Social media Buzz

Social media users are praising the creativity of the tourism authorities. The video has received around 19.7K Views, 975 likes, 406 reposts, 139 comments and 124 bookmarks.

Many claimed that this video pushed them to change their vacation plans. One user commented that he was planning a trip to Tokyo before seeing this ad. He claimed that this video motivated him to change his plan to Sri Lanka.

Another user commented, ''I’m thrilled to see the revival of the Ramayana tourism project in Sri Lanka! As one of the early contributors to this initiative back in 2008, After 16 years, it’s heartening to witness its resurgence.'' ''Amazing explanation of ancient History... Hats off to Mr President AnuraKumara Bro Govt for this initiative....'', another user tweeted.