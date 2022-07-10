Sri Lankan protesters wrestle inside PM's residence and internet is game for this main event | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Images from PM's house in Colombo

Sri Lankans protesters stormed various places of political importance in Colombo, including the President and Prime Minister's residence as they took to the streets to raise their voices against the ongoing economic crisis. Earlier, several videos of the protesters taking a swim inside the swimming pool in the President's residence had gone viral and social media and another clip seems to be topping it now.

Sri Lankans protesters wrestle inside PM's residence

In a viral video, Sri Lankan protesters were seen wrestling inside PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence which was also stormed amid the ongoing political crisis in the country. A clip showed several people jumping around on the bed as they tried WWE moves on and tried to outmaneuver each other. One of the people was seen with the flag of Sri Lanka wrapped around his back. The enthusiasm of the people was quite evident in the videos.

Netizens react to 'WWE' video

While some wrestled on the bed in the PM's house, others participated by turning referees. The euphoria was unseen and unprecedented even as the nation sinks deeper into a crisis. Commenting on the clip, one social media user said, "You must be fun at parties (sic)." Another one commented, "I thought this was a NO DQ match until the guy with the stick started counting (sic)."

Protesters set PM's house on fire

The shocking aspect of the entire takeover was that the protesters even torched the PM's house. The residence was replete with a rare collection of books and old Buddha statues, most of which Ranil Wickremesinghe had inherited, the report said, quoting a spokesperson of the Prime Minister's Office. The extent of the damage to the building is not yet known.

Other instances showed how protesters collected the garbage in bins that was a result of their takeover of the premises.

Many protesters even slept in the Presidential palace after a long day of action.