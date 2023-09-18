Sri Lanka ground staff pose with USD 50,000 prize money in celebration after IND vs SL Asia Cup final

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sri Lanka ground staff

The Sri Lankan ground staff were unarguably the biggest reason for the Asia Cup 2023 taking place without hiccups despite rain looking to spoil numerous matches. The Asia Cup was held in the island nation in the monsoon period and there was a consistent threat on many matches being washed out with showers coming at the venues in Pallekele and Colombo. But despite the odds, the ground staff left no stone unturned to help the matches go ahead.

During the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final, the Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah announced a prize money of USD 50000 will be awarded to the hard-working ground staff of Kandy and Colombo. Now a picture of the groundsmen celebrating with the prize money has gone viral on social media.

"What a beautiful picture. They make every game successful. Run like cheetahs to cover the ground and then remove the covers on time. What a beautiful gesture by BCCI and Team India. Siraj also gave his Man of the Match to Groundstaff. Only Love no Hate," a user wrote on social media platform X.

Notably, India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj also awarded his Man of the Match prize money to the staff members. "This cash prize goes to the groundsmen. This tournament wouldn't have been possible without them," Siraj said after India won the match by 10 wickets.

Also, Shah called the staff members the 'unsung heroes' of Cricket and asked the people to celebrate their services. "Big Shoutout to the Unsung Heroes of Cricket! The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are proud to announce a well-deserved prize money of USD 50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy. Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action. This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket's success. Let's celebrate and honour their yeoman services!" the ACC president said

