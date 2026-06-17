Spoke, offered water, distracted with mobile phone: How a Delhi cop saved a man from suicide attempt | Watch

New Delhi:

A Delhi Police officer is being widely praised online after a dramatic rescue on the Mahipalpur flyover was caught on camera. The video shows the officer patiently talking to a young man who was allegedly attempting to take his own life before pulling him to safety at exactly the right moment.

The footage, later shared by Delhi Police on X, has resonated with many people online. Not because it is action-packed. Quite the opposite. What stands out is the officer's patience, calmness and ability to earn the young man's trust before stepping in.

How the rescue unfolded

The video shows Sub-Inspector Anil Sharma approaching a young man standing dangerously close to the edge of the Mahipalpur flyover.

There was no rush.

Instead of immediately trying to restrain him, the officer appeared to strike up a conversation and slowly engage with him. The goal seemed simple: keep him talking.

At one stage, SI Sharma offered the young man some water. Delhi Police later said the officer also handed over his mobile phone in an effort to distract him and make him feel more comfortable.

It was a delicate situation. One wrong move could have changed everything.

For several moments, the two continued talking.

Then, in an instant, the officer acted.

After waiting for what appeared to be the right opportunity, SI Sharma grabbed the young man firmly and pulled him away from the edge. The video shows him securing the man as others nearby rushed in to help.

Delhi Police praises SI Anil Sharma's actions

Sharing the footage online, Delhi Police commended the officer for the way he handled the situation.

"Upon reaching the scene, SI Anil Sharma calmed the young man through conversation, gave him water to drink, and distracted him by handing over his mobile phone. Seizing the right moment, he swiftly grabbed the young man securely and pulled him away from the flyover. His sensitivity and quick action saved a precious life," the force said.

Take a look at the video here:

Internet applauds the officer's presence of mind

The rescue soon attracted widespread attention online.

Many users praised SI Sharma's composure, saying the incident demonstrated how empathy can sometimes be just as important as courage.

Others noted that police personnel frequently find themselves dealing with unpredictable situations and said the officer deserved recognition for handling the matter with both patience and professionalism.

Several commenters also pointed out that what impressed them most was not the final rescue itself, but the moments leading up to it.

The conversation. The glass of water. The effort to build trust.

For many viewers, those small gestures were what made the rescue possible.

And judging by the reaction online, they are also what people will remember most.

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