Spider-Man gets a desi makeover in viral video, Sony Pictures says 'We love the Indian touch'

New Delhi:

Spider-Man has saved cities from danger, fought villains, and swung across skyscrapers, but now an Instagram video has given this beloved superhero an unexpected role. Dressed in a hand-stitched miniature Indian kurta, Spider-Man is now part of a touching story involving a parent and her child.

The reel was created by Anna Yoonchokma Suba. The video has attracted thousands of positive reactions, with many calling it one of the sweetest things they've seen online. It even caught the attention of Sony Pictures, which couldn't resist joining the conversation.

Spider-Man gets a desi makeover with a hand-stitched kurta

The reel begins with Anna Yoonchokma Suba sewing a miniature traditional Indian outfit for a Spider-Man action figure after her daughter requested one. The superhero is wearing a bright turquoise kurta with beautiful borders, giving the iconic red-and-blue superhero a cute desi look.

One cannot fail to notice the amount of attention and dedication that went into designing the teeny-tiny attire, which makes this video both a craft video and a parenting video at once.

How the tiny superhero joined in on the child's daily adventures

But the story does not stop here. As the reel goes forward, we see what happens to the tiny superhero after the makeover. Anna's daughter and her friend can be seen going for a walk through beautiful green surroundings, each carrying their favourite toy on their back. While one has the cute Spider-Man doll, the other is accompanied by a teddy bear on the walk.

The children are also seen walking hand in hand, plucking flowers, and having fun in nature with their favourite companions.

Sony Pictures reacts: 'We love the Indian touch on our Spider-Man'

The adorable video reached an even wider audience after Sony Pictures noticed it and left a comment that delighted fans.

The studio wrote, "We love the Indian touch on our Spider-Man."

The creator had captioned the reel, "Anything can happen with Indian thoughts. Sorry, Spider-Man!"

Internet appreciates Anna Yoonchokma Suba's creativity

Many praised the parenting moment, pointing out how easy it is to create something unforgettable with love and imagination. Quite a number of people also joked about how comfortable Spider-Man looked in his traditional outfit.

This viral video shows that creativity often comes from the smallest things. By bringing a bit of imagination and Indian flair into her child's world, Anna Yoonchokma Suba created a unique moment that went viral and showed just how well Spider-Man fits in a kurta.

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