'Spider-Man' goes viral for clearing foodwater on Mumbai street: 'Bahut paani khali karna hai' | VIDEO

As Mumbai continues to reel under relentless rainfall, a rather unexpected hero has swung into the spotlight amidst the flooding chaos. In a video, which is making rounds on social media, a man dressed in a full Spider-Man costume was seen wading through a waterlogged street and trying to drain excess rainwater from the road. With the city battling heavy showers yet again, the sight of the iconic superhero figure lending a hand has brought smiles and much-needed cheer to social media users.

Netizens cheer 'superhero spirit'

Amused social media users praised the humorous yet heart-warming effort with many joking that the superhero had turned up just when Mumbai needed him the most. Riding the wave of virality, the creator followed up with another video -- this time showing the so-called Spider-Man struggling to walk through the inundated street. Captioning it with "Bahut paani khali karna hai abhi," he highlighted the worsening waterlogging situation in a light-hearted tone.

How users reacted

Reacting to the post on Instagram, one of the users wrote, "Spiderman samandar ko paar krke duniya bachane ke liye (sic)". "Real Spider Man of Mumbai," another user wrote. "Bhiwandi’s poor Spider Man," another comment read. "Spider man water away from home," another user wrote.

Some relief to Mumbaikars day after rain mayhem

It should be noted here that intermittent showers lashed Mumbai overnight and the rain intensity reduced on Wednesday morning, putting life back on track, a day after heavy rains battered the city. Local train services on the Central Railway's harbour line resumed from 3 am Wednesday after 15 hours of disruption, bringing relief for commuters, while schools and colleges also opened a day after rain-enforced holiday. All public transport services in Mumbai, including local trains, resumed normal operations on Wednesday morning, a day after the torrential rains crippled normal life, officials said.

