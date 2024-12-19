Spherical egg fetches record price in UK, buyer says 'money spent well'

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A perfectly spherical egg has fetched a record price after being sold at a charity auction in the United Kingdom. The egg was sold for a whopping £2,000 (approximately Rs 21,000) in the UK. This unusual egg, a rare natural phenomenon, has left many scratching their heads over its hefty price tag.

This one-in-a-billion egg was previously owned by Ed Pownell from Lambourn in Berkshire, who purchased it for £150 (Rs 16,163) after a few pints at a pub. Pownell donated the egg to the Iuventas Foundation, a charity providing mental health aid to young people in Oxfordshire. He described it as "money well spent."

Eggs go on auction

The foundation initially thought the donation from Pownell was a joke. However, they decided to conduct an auction to sell the egg and raise funds. "We're delighted and thrilled the egg sold, as it means we can continue to do what we're doing," Roz Rapp from the foundation told BBC. "The money raised will help 13-25-year-olds struggling with their mental health. It will enable us to reach more young people who need support or are on long waiting lists."

Found by a woman

The egg was reportedly found by a woman in a box from her local supermarket in Ayr, Scotland. Round-shaped eggs are considered to be 'one in a billion', according to Thomson Roddick Callan auction house, where the egg was auctioned.