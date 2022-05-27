Friday, May 27, 2022
     
  4. Specially-abled father drops his little girl to school on tricycle in heartwarming video | WATCH

Specially-abled father drops his little girl to school on tricycle in heartwarming video | WATCH

A video is doing the rounds on social media in which a specially-abled man is seen taking his daughter to school in his hand-driven tricycle.

Devasheesh Pandey Written by: Devasheesh Pandey
New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2022 15:34 IST
Twitter video
Image Source : TWITTER

Specially-abled father takes his child to school

Highlights

  • Netizens demanded that low-cost vehicles should be made for people with special needs
  • In a video, a man is seen taking his kids to school in his tricycle
  • Netizens bowed down to the grit of the specially-abled man and his love for the children

There is nothing in this world that compares to a parent's love for their child. This was proven once again when a specially-abled father was seen taking his little girl to her school on the back of his tricycle. Needless to say, the video is really touching and the netizens are all hearts toward this father-daughter duo.

The video was posted on Twitter by IAS officer Sonal Goel, who captioned it, "Father" with a folded hands emoji and a heart emoticon. One can see that the father is driving his hand-driven tricycle and on a little platform that is made on the back of the vehicle, the girl is seated, dressed in her school uniform. A little boy is also seated on his father's lap as the man pushes the tricycle using the strength of his hands. 

The sight of a parent taking their child to school has always made an emotional connect with the people and this not only warms up to you but will leave you teary-eyed.

Reacting to the video, social media users pointed out the need for low-cost vehicles for specially-abled people so that their daily needs and that pof their close ones are met and their struggle in life is reduced.

"Can a company work on creating a low cost vehicle that is safe, easy to operate and budget friendly for differently abled ppl of the India and the world (sic)," wrote one social media user. Another one commented, "What may seem very extraordinary and touching in this video, is infact,  very ordinary and common to the people in the clip . And that shows that Greatness lies in simplicity (sic)."

 

Check out some reactions to this heartwarming video on social media. 

 

 

 

 

 

