US flight attendant gives safety instructions in hilarious way, video goes viral. Watch

Watch how flight attendants use humour to make safety fun and viral on social media. Take a look now!

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2023 15:42 IST
US flight attendant gives safety instructions in hilarious way
Image Source : @NOWTHISNEWS US flight attendant gives safety instructions in hilarious way

Viral News: During flights, many passengers often overlook the preflight safety demonstration presented by the cabin crew. Nevertheless, there are numerous online videos showcasing how some flight attendants make their job more entertaining. By incorporating a fun approach, they not only grab the attention of passengers but also produce delightful videos that people can watch repeatedly.

One such viral video shared on Twitter by NowThis features a Southwest Airlines flight attendant demonstrating the safety procedure in a comical manner. The video caption reads, "A Southwest flight attendant is going viral for his silly performance during the aircraft's preflight safety routine. 'The best Southwest Airlines flight attendant EVER!! #GiveHimARaise,' Stephanie Leytrick wrote on Twitter when sharing the video." The video has received over 20k views along with many likes and comments.  

Watch the viral video of US flight attendant giving safety instructions in a hilarious way here:

Netizens appreciated that these entertaining videos not only serve as a pleasant distraction during a flight but also emphasize the importance of safety protocols. By presenting the information in a more engaging way, flight attendants can ensure passengers retain vital safety knowledge while also enjoying their journey.

